Exhibition "Silver Linings" opens at Lok Virsa

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Lok Virsa on Monday opened a two-week solo exhibition titled "Silver Linings" by Arif Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Lok Virsa on Monday opened a two-week solo exhibition titled "Silver Linings" by Arif Mahmood.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali and other senior officials of the department. A large number of art enthusiasts were also present on the occasion.

The Karachi-born artist has made two more additions to his poetic series of photographs Silver Linings. The artist has been collecting photos of shrines and mosques since the beginning of his career as a photo-journalist, said a press release issued here.

In Silver Linings, he explored the limitlessness of the Sufi experience. This compilation consists of his work from 1988 to 2020.

Arif Mahmood's Silver Linings is an introspective journey that he took after the death of his mother, who was a seasoned traveler of the mystical path.

The exhibition i beings held at NIFT Art Gallery.

COVID-19 pandemic SOPSs to be strictly followed, masks were mandatory.