UrduPoint.com

Exhibition "Silver Linings" Opens At Lok Virsa

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 06:30 PM

Exhibition "Silver Linings" opens at Lok Virsa

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Lok Virsa on Monday opened a two-week solo exhibition titled "Silver Linings" by Arif Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Lok Virsa on Monday opened a two-week solo exhibition titled "Silver Linings" by Arif Mahmood.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali and other senior officials of the department. A large number of art enthusiasts were also present on the occasion.

The Karachi-born artist has made two more additions to his poetic series of photographs Silver Linings. The artist has been collecting photos of shrines and mosques since the beginning of his career as a photo-journalist, said a press release issued here.

In Silver Linings, he explored the limitlessness of the Sufi experience. This compilation consists of his work from 1988 to 2020.

Arif Mahmood's Silver Linings is an introspective journey that he took after the death of his mother, who was a seasoned traveler of the mystical path.

The exhibition i beings held at NIFT Art Gallery.

COVID-19 pandemic SOPSs to be strictly followed, masks were mandatory.

Related Topics

2020 Silver From

Recent Stories

Hernandez says 'worst moment of career' after Baye ..

Hernandez says 'worst moment of career' after Bayern move

2 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakaria University holds seminar on soil ..

Bahauddin Zakaria University holds seminar on soil protection from salinity

2 minutes ago
 Covid disruptions caused surge in malaria deaths: ..

Covid disruptions caused surge in malaria deaths: WHO

2 minutes ago
 Indonesia volcano erupts again, hampering rescue o ..

Indonesia volcano erupts again, hampering rescue operations

2 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Turkey

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Turkey

5 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid inaugurates first-ever plastic road ..

Sheikh Rashid inaugurates first-ever plastic road in Islamabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.