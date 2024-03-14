Open Menu

Exhibition "Sohna Punjab" Held

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Exhibition "Sohna Punjab" held

Punjab Council of the Arts (PAC) organized a painting exhibition titled “Sohna Punjab” in connection with Punjab Culture Day 2024 here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Punjab Council of the Arts (PAC) organized a painting exhibition titled “Sohna Punjab” in connection with Punjab Culture Day 2024 here on Thursday.

Member Provincial Assembly and Coordinator to Chief Minister Punjab Shazia Rizwan was the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony, on her arrival she also given "Chunri".

While addressing the participants of the exhibition she said that the civilization and culture of Punjab was famous all over the world for its beauty and charm.

She said that living nations were always proud of their culture and traditions and contributed to their development.

Shazia further said that Punjab's culture, festivals, food, clothes and ancient places have many colors. “We are the trustees of the high thoughts and actions of our forefathers, which is our responsibility to keep this alive, this is the day of determination to dedicate our energies for the development, safety and uplifting of the country,” she said.

“No matter which part of the country we belong to, we are Pakistanis, the land of Punjab is the inheritor of great civilizations, which we are proud to present to the world,” she added.

Director PAC Muhammad Shakoor said that civilization and culture were the mirror of a nation while cultural values were a beacon for the bright future of nations.

Assistant Director Muhammad Sulaiman said that only those nations were called alive and advanced which were civilized.

The society can become a cradle of peace where positive civilization and culture were flourishing in the true sense.

Khurram Babri and Muhammad Yunus Rumi's artworks were displayed in the exhibition while a large number of people from the twin cities visited to see their work.

Related Topics

World Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Provincial Assembly All From

Recent Stories

RWMC set up cleanliness awareness camp near HFH

RWMC set up cleanliness awareness camp near HFH

4 minutes ago
 Minister calls for collective efforts to address c ..

Minister calls for collective efforts to address climate change challenges

4 minutes ago
 Finger fracture rules Capuozzo out of Italy's show ..

Finger fracture rules Capuozzo out of Italy's showdown with Wales

4 minutes ago
 KATI anticipates economic stabilization measures b ..

KATI anticipates economic stabilization measures by elected government

4 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks open lower after US falls

Tokyo stocks open lower after US falls

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.15 billion

22 minutes ago
Provocative performance artist Abramovic returns t ..

Provocative performance artist Abramovic returns to Amsterdam

1 hour ago
 Eurozone stock markets hit fresh records on rate c ..

Eurozone stock markets hit fresh records on rate cut hopes

1 hour ago
 Wildlife experts warn against feeding monkeys in G ..

Wildlife experts warn against feeding monkeys in Galiyat

1 hour ago
 No further increase in circular debt at close of y ..

No further increase in circular debt at close of year: Musadik

2 hours ago
 Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Kh ..

Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 State-run BoAJK achieves remarkable financial succ ..

State-run BoAJK achieves remarkable financial success in AJK

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan