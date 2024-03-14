Exhibition "Sohna Punjab" held

Punjab Council of the Arts (PAC) organized a painting exhibition titled “Sohna Punjab” in connection with Punjab Culture Day 2024 here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Punjab Council of the Arts (PAC) organized a painting exhibition titled “Sohna Punjab” in connection with Punjab Culture Day 2024 here on Thursday.

Member Provincial Assembly and Coordinator to Chief Minister Punjab Shazia Rizwan was the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony, on her arrival she also given "Chunri".

While addressing the participants of the exhibition she said that the civilization and culture of Punjab was famous all over the world for its beauty and charm.

She said that living nations were always proud of their culture and traditions and contributed to their development.

Shazia further said that Punjab's culture, festivals, food, clothes and ancient places have many colors. “We are the trustees of the high thoughts and actions of our forefathers, which is our responsibility to keep this alive, this is the day of determination to dedicate our energies for the development, safety and uplifting of the country,” she said.

“No matter which part of the country we belong to, we are Pakistanis, the land of Punjab is the inheritor of great civilizations, which we are proud to present to the world,” she added.

Director PAC Muhammad Shakoor said that civilization and culture were the mirror of a nation while cultural values were a beacon for the bright future of nations.

Assistant Director Muhammad Sulaiman said that only those nations were called alive and advanced which were civilized.

The society can become a cradle of peace where positive civilization and culture were flourishing in the true sense.

Khurram Babri and Muhammad Yunus Rumi's artworks were displayed in the exhibition while a large number of people from the twin cities visited to see their work.