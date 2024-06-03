Exhibition Titled "“A Tribute To The People Of Pakistan" On June 05
Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the ForArt'sSake will organize an art exhibition titled "A tribute to the people of Pakistan" by renowned artist and social worker Jimmy Engineer on June 05.
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will be the chief guest in the opening ceremony of the exhibition.
Jimmy Engineer, is an internationally acclaimed artist and social worker and his canvases have been exhibited extensively in Pakistan and abroad.
Around sixty to seventy countries have the artworks of Jimmy Engineer. His paintings are in various private collections in Italy, France, Denmark, Switzerland, Russia, China, Germany, and the USA.
A curated show by Dr. Rahat Naveed and Amna I Pataudi, of Jimmy‘s 100 canvas prints will be exhibited in the national art gallery, for the viewer's delight.
The exhibition is titled “ A Tribute to the People of Pakistan by artist and social worker “Jimmy Engineer( servant of Pakistan ).”
His work ranges from landscapes, sea scape ,still life to cultural, abstract, color philosophy series, poverty series and historical paintings on the partition of India and creation of Pakistan, drawings on various aspects of social injustice.
In his philosophical series he painted “Javednama.”
The architectural series was completed in 13 years. He painted 90 paintings out of which 35 to 40 are on display.
Historical series, based on the 1947 partition of India,he started painting in the 1970s, The work is striking in its detail, and its amazing color palette captures the viewer's heart.
The selection from his works was not easy but to give viewers a taste of his genius the curators have managed to get hold of a few.
The most mind-blowing fact about Jimmy’s dedication towards his mission is donating 700,000 canvas prints to charity
all over the world.
The exhibition will remain open till June 14, the viewer will have the opportunity to meet the artist and get inspired by his passion and dedication.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection
Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..
U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program
Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub
Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alhamra and Alliance Française celebrate Paris Olympics with photo exhibition6 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cuts transport fares mmid fuel price drop6 minutes ago
-
SECP bootcamp to impart financial literacy to over 1500 educators concluded6 minutes ago
-
Emergency service provided to 1168 people in May6 minutes ago
-
Provincial Advisor distributes flour bags to deserving families16 minutes ago
-
Former CM GB announces land donation for special school16 minutes ago
-
Four drug dealers among seven held in DI Khan16 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked26 minutes ago
-
KP Minister for Auqaf acquitted in May 9 allegations26 minutes ago
-
UAJK announces admissions for MS, M Phil, and PhD weekend programs26 minutes ago
-
Five-day anti-polio drive launched in Bajaur36 minutes ago
-
Over 906,011 children to be immunized during anti-polio drive36 minutes ago