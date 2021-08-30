UrduPoint.com

Exhibition Titled "Beautiful Pakistan" To Be Held On Aug 31

Mon 30th August 2021

Exhibition titled "Beautiful Pakistan" to be held on Aug 31

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Engineer Ali Muhammad Khan will inaugurate a photo exhibition titled "Beautiful Pakistan "in connection with Independence Day celebrations on August 31.

The five-day exhibition would be held at Rawalpindi Arts Council(RAC)and will continue till September 4.

During the exhibition, the photographic prints of Peshawar-based young artist Malik Jhanzeb would be displayed in which he illustrated the different colours of the natural beauty of Pakistan.

No one would be allowed to attend the exhibition without the mask, said a release issued here.

