Exhibition titled 'Celebrating Glorious Heritage of Karachi' held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :An exhibition titled 'Celebrating Glorious Heritage of Karachi' was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

Water colour paintings and master pieces of famous Artist Hamir Soomro were put on display, said a communiqué here on Sunday.

The exhibion was inaugurated by Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab. American Consul General Nicole Theriot was also present on the occasion.