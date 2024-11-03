Exhibition titled 'Together We Grow' held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) A grand exhibition titled “Together We Grow” was held in Karachi, featuring Pakistani products and handicrafts organized by Huma Nasar at Shan-e-Pakistan House.

According to a communique here on Sunday, the day-long event aimed at introducing Pakistani women's textile and jewelery brands, as well as food items, to markets worldwide.

The Chief Guest, CEO of HMR Waterfront, Husnain Pardesi, visited various stalls and highly praised the efforts of the women involved.