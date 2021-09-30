UrduPoint.com

Exhibition To Help Understand Tenacity Of Pak-China Ties: Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Chinese Consul General Lahore Peng Zhengwu Thursday said that picture exhibition was a unique opportunity to help understand the tenacity of Pak-China relations at 70th diplomatic juncture and visualise the significance of China's National Day. He expressed these views while inaugurating a one-day picture exhibition, organised by the Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR), here at Alhamra Arts Council.

IIRMR Chairman Muhammad Mehdi, President Yasir Habib Khan and others were present.

The Chinese consul general said that 1st October marked the 72th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, known as China National Day.

He said, "This exhibition features Pakistani perspective on China that opens a window for the Pakistani people to know more about China, as well as Chinese perspective on Pakistan that reflected the friendly sentiments of Chinese people for their Pakistani brothers". The IIRMR chairman said that exhibition was an effort to open a new avenue of friendship through pictorial perspective.

He termed photo exhibition meaningful part of cultural exchange and cooperation between China and Pakistan.

