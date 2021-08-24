UrduPoint.com

Exhibitory Basketball Match Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Exhibitory basketball match held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :An exhibitory basketball match was played between the Sargodha Green and Sargodha White at Sports Gymnasium, here on Tuesday.

The match was organised by the district sports department and the district government, in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

Sargodha Green team won the match with 52 runs against 48 of the opponents.

Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir, Deputy Director (Development) Sargodha Waqas Ahmed Ranjha and District Sports Officer Sargodha Ijaz Ahmed were special guests at the match.

At the end of the match, prizes were distributed among the winning and runner-up teams.

Related Topics

Sports Sargodha Independence Government

Recent Stories

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

5 minutes ago
 No compromise on clauses of Media Development Auth ..

No compromise on clauses of Media Development Authority bill: Fawad

30 minutes ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

20 minutes ago
 European football giants to take 2 billion euro Co ..

European football giants to take 2 billion euro Covid hit: KPMG report

20 minutes ago
 President asks varsities to up quantum of online e ..

President asks varsities to up quantum of online education

20 minutes ago
 WHO Alarmed That Crisis in Afghanistan May Lead to ..

WHO Alarmed That Crisis in Afghanistan May Lead to Spike in New COVID Cases

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.