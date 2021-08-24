Exhibitory basketball match held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :An exhibitory basketball match was played between the Sargodha Green and Sargodha White at Sports Gymnasium, here on Tuesday.

The match was organised by the district sports department and the district government, in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

Sargodha Green team won the match with 52 runs against 48 of the opponents.

Divisional Sports Officer Tariq Nazir, Deputy Director (Development) Sargodha Waqas Ahmed Ranjha and District Sports Officer Sargodha Ijaz Ahmed were special guests at the match.

At the end of the match, prizes were distributed among the winning and runner-up teams.