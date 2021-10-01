Exhibitory basketball match held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :An exhibitory basketball match was played between the Sargodha Green and Sargodha White at Sports Gymnasium, here on Friday.

The match was organised by the district sports department and the district government.

Sargodha Green team won the match with 54 runs against 50 of the opponents.

Deputy Director (Development) Sargodha Waqas Ahmed Ranjha and District Sports Officer Sargodha Ijaz Ahmed were special guests at the match.

At the end of the match, prizes were distributed among the winning and runner-up teams.