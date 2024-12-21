Open Menu

Exiled Kashmiri Leader Dr Mubeen Shah Warns Of Bleak Fate For IIOJK's Hydro-power Potential

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Exiled Kashmiri leader Dr Mubeen Shah warns of bleak fate for IIOJK's hydro-power potential

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Dr Mubeen Shah, a veteran Kashmiri economist and former President of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, has expressed concerns over the underutilization of hydropower potential in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). In a recent interview, Dr. Shah attributed this issue to historical, political, and economic factors.

Dr Shah highlighted that during India's hydropower development, the government denied sovereign guarantees for projects in IIOJK, citing the region's disputed status. This narrative, Dr Shah noted, was also used to block international flights to Kashmir, which he witnessed firsthand during his tenure as President of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The exiled Kashmiri leader also pointed to the role of India's National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in IIOJK, which he likened to a colonial entity.

Dr Shah argued that agreements made decades ago have become unfavorable to the disputed region, with NHPC retaining significant control and profits while IIOJK bears the environmental and social costs.

Dr Shah emphasized the need for local ownership and benefit-sharing in future hydropower projects, ensuring that they serve the aspirations and development goals of the local population. He also stressed the importance of addressing historical injustices that have constrained the disputed region's growth.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India Jammu Chamber Commerce Government

Recent Stories

UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Mi ..

UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South A ..

7 minutes ago
 European electricity demand rises, gas demand decl ..

European electricity demand rises, gas demand declines in Q3'24

22 minutes ago
 English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid p ..

English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid pay row

29 minutes ago
 Wall Street rebounds despite US inflation ticking ..

Wall Street rebounds despite US inflation ticking higher

28 minutes ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard carry ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard carry out air ambulance mission

37 minutes ago
 Political disputes can be resolved through dialogu ..

Political disputes can be resolved through dialogue: Rana Sana

41 minutes ago
ICT's polio drive exceeds target; 466,724 children ..

ICT's polio drive exceeds target; 466,724 children administered anti-polio drops

1 hour ago
 DC reviews polio campaign progress

DC reviews polio campaign progress

1 hour ago
 COMSATS university Wah campus hosts successful ope ..

COMSATS university Wah campus hosts successful open house and career fair

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Iqbal highlights China’s significant progr ..

Ahsan Iqbal highlights China’s significant progress in economic innovation, ne ..

1 hour ago
 Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, e ..

Strengthening human solidarity a religious duty, ethical responsibility: Muslim ..

2 hours ago
 Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages ..

Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages embassies

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan