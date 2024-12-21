(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Dr Mubeen Shah, a veteran Kashmiri economist and former President of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, has expressed concerns over the underutilization of hydropower potential in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). In a recent interview, Dr. Shah attributed this issue to historical, political, and economic factors.

Dr Shah highlighted that during India's hydropower development, the government denied sovereign guarantees for projects in IIOJK, citing the region's disputed status. This narrative, Dr Shah noted, was also used to block international flights to Kashmir, which he witnessed firsthand during his tenure as President of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The exiled Kashmiri leader also pointed to the role of India's National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in IIOJK, which he likened to a colonial entity.

Dr Shah argued that agreements made decades ago have become unfavorable to the disputed region, with NHPC retaining significant control and profits while IIOJK bears the environmental and social costs.

Dr Shah emphasized the need for local ownership and benefit-sharing in future hydropower projects, ensuring that they serve the aspirations and development goals of the local population. He also stressed the importance of addressing historical injustices that have constrained the disputed region's growth.

APP/ahr/378