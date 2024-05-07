Open Menu

Exiled Kashmiri Leader Dr. Shah Calls For Sanctions Against India Over Human Rights Abuses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Dr. Mubeen Shah, a Kashmiri leader living in exile in Istanbul has urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to impose sanctions on India for its escalating human rights violations in the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Dr. Mubeen Shah, a Kashmiri leader living in exile in Istanbul has urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to impose sanctions on India for its escalating human rights violations in the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement released to the media on Tuesday, Dr. Mubeen Shah emphasized that the Kashmir issue must be taken up in all its manifestations, referencing the OIC's resolution in the Islamabad summit.

He highlighted the lack of progress despite the resolution and joint communique, which called for bilateral engagements, visits to the disputed state, and constitution of a panel to explore peaceful settlement.

Dr. Shah stressed the need for economic sanctions, citing the double standard of super powers and global forums.

He also called for relief for Kashmiris in OIC countries, including citizenship, jobs, scholarships, and permission to educate people about the Kashmir issue.

Dr. Shah concluded that India's propaganda offensive must be fought in all its manifestations and the world must take concrete action to support the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

