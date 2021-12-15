UrduPoint.com

Existing Natural Gas Product Depleting Gradually: Hammad Azhar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said that existing natural gas product in the country were depleting gradually

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said that existing natural gas product in the country were depleting gradually.

People should avoid wastage of natural gas besides other resources, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The petroleum prices in the country are still cheaper than other countries, he said.

Commenting on sugar imports, he said the sugar mills had been trying to blackmail the government during crushing season. The government was making all out efforts to promotesugar industry with better policies, he added.

Replying to a question, he said agriculture sector was making progress in different crops of the country.

