Existing Net Metering Consumers To Continue Under Current Contracts: Senate Body Told
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 10:24 PM
Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday assured the Senate Standing Committee on Power Division that existing net metering consumers would continue under their current contracts until expiration
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday assured the Senate Standing Committee on Power Division that existing net metering consumers would continue under their current contracts until expiration.
The committee which met with Senator Mohsin Aziz in the Chair was further apprised that the consumers who installed solar panels without net metering would remain unaffected.
The minister said that the ECC has approved the policy, but cabinet approval was pending.
He emphasized that solar policy changes were necessary to avoid purchasing expensive electricity at public expense, adding that import duties on solar panels remain unchanged.
The minister said currently, 283,000 solar consumers generate 4,000 MW. The new policy aims to lower solar system costs, making them more accessible.
The Committee also discussed that the new net metering policy under which the government will purchase electricity from new solar consumers at Rs. 10 per unit instead of Rs. 27. However, electricity consumed between 6 PM and 10 PM will be charged at Rs. 45 per unit. Without this policy, electricity prices could rise by Rs. 3.50 per unit.
The Senate Standing Committee was briefed the Committee on the procurement of Narowal Coal Power Plant (a Govt. owned IPP) allegedly at the rate of Rs. 75000/ton whereas the market price of coal is Rs.40000/ton. However, during the briefing, it was revealed that the issue was not about the Narowal Coal Power Plant but the Sahiwal Coal Power Plant.
It was also clarified that this plant is not a government owned Independent Power Producer (IPP). The Committee expressed concern over the incorrect information and asked for a detailed report to ensure transparency and accountability.
The Ministry further informed regarding the On-going IPP's negotiation and timeline of expected relief for the public and industrialists. Pursuant to the efforts of Task Force, Power Purchase Agreements with 6 IPPs have been terminated, revised agreements for tariff reduction have also initialed with 8 Bagasse Power Plants and 14 IPPs of Power Policy 1994 & 2002. As per the relevant summaries of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), the early termination of 5 IPPs would result in overall savings of around Rs 411 billion.
Further, savings on account of revised tariff terms with 8 Bagasse Power Projects and 14 IPPs of Power Policy 1994 & 2002 is estimated around Rs 238 billion & Rs 922 billion respectively over the remaining life of these projects.
The Chairman expressed concern over the remaining 75 IPPs, questioning the delay despite the formation of a dedicated Task Force to expedite the process.
He emphasized the need for swift action to ensure timely relief.
The Ministry informed the Committee that negotiations are being conducted individually with each IPP, which requires time. However, the Ministry assured that the process is expected to be completed by April or May, with a likelihood of finalization by the last week of April.
The Committee has sought detailed information mentioned that, to date, the authorities have failed to provide the commencement date of these projects, the final price, and the local manufacturing cost of the plant.
The meeting was attended by Senators Syed Shibli Faraz, Mir Dostian Khan Domki, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Haji
Hidayatullah Khan, Asad Qasim, Minister For Energy (Power Division) Awais Leghari and other concern Officers.
Recent Stories
Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Capital Market: Finance Minister
UN chief calls for collective climate action
Existing net metering consumers to continue under current contracts: Senate body ..
Türkiye's BIST 100 index down at midweek close
OECD Working Group on Bribery welcomes Belgium’s significant legislative refor ..
LHC seeks explanation from DG Anti-Corruption
Commissioner expresses displeasure over incomplete record at Nishtar pharmacy
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail storm predicted in KP
Turkish envoy meets PRCS Chairperson, pledges enhanced cooperation
Cloudy weather with scattered rain in city
Afghan’s role for dismantling network of defunct org. vital for peace in KP: M ..
98 officials rewarded Rs 1.96 million, certificates of appreciation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Existing net metering consumers to continue under current contracts: Senate body told2 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks explanation from DG Anti-Corruption6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner expresses displeasure over incomplete record at Nishtar pharmacy6 minutes ago
-
Turkish envoy meets PRCS Chairperson, pledges enhanced cooperation6 minutes ago
-
Afghan’s role for dismantling network of defunct org. vital for peace in KP: Minister for Defense ..21 minutes ago
-
98 officials rewarded Rs 1.96 million, certificates of appreciation21 minutes ago
-
Evacuee Trust Board de-seals buildings23 minutes ago
-
FIA drops inquiry against Murad Rass: LHC told23 minutes ago
-
IHC issues pre-admission notices in case regarding appointment of Chief Election Commissioner58 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices in plea against formation of JIT under PECA58 minutes ago
-
Intellectuals, writers, Scholars eulogize literary contribution of Dr Ghulam Muhmaad Lakho60 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding disbursement financial aid1 hour ago