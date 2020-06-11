Existing voting regime needed improvement: President Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said the existing voting regime needed improvement in view of its vulnerabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said the existing voting regime needed improvement in view of its vulnerabilities.

He asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to expedite the process in all areas particularly overseas voting that had already been decided upon by Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The President was chairing a meeting at the Awan-e-Sadr to review the progress on overseas voting, biometric identification and electronic voting system in the country.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Secretary IT & Telecommunication, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Dr. Akhtar Nazir, and Secretary to the President, Tariq Najeeb Najmi.

� Secretary ECP, Dr. Akhtar Nazir, briefed the meeting about the measures, taken by ECP, to introduce Electronic Voting Machines, biometric identification and Online Voting System for Overseas Pakistanis.

The meeting discussed various proposals to expedite the process. While highlighting the significance of change and that identification of persons during Ehsaas distribution, there is a need to ensure it during elections.

The meeting proposed to constitute a committee of experts to guide and identify the issues, pertaining to E-voting and proposed possible solutions. It also recommended to form an Overseeing Committee to supervise the entire process of biometric identification of voters, electronic voting machines and online voting for Overseas Pakistanis.