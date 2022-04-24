UrduPoint.com

Exit Points Of Division Being Monitored To Control Wheat Smuggling: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Exit points of division being monitored to control wheat smuggling: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal has said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi division were being monitored to control wheat smuggling.

He said, administration had set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division to control wheat smuggling.

He informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to take strict action against wheat smugglers.

The administration in collaboration with police and special branch, was carrying out operations and a special monitoring system had also been developed particularly for exit points of Rawalpindi division to check wheat smuggling.

He said that the officers concerned were directed to take all possible steps to control wheat smuggling.

A comprehensive plan had been formulated to curb the smuggling of wheat, he added.

The check posts were set up at exit points of Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts, he said and informed, the district administration in collaboration with the Motorway police and the food department managed to control wheat smuggling and impounded 32 trucks during last week besides recovering over 831 metric tons wheat being illegally shipped out of the division.

He said that the administration was supplying 10 kg wheat flour bag at Rs 400 not only in Ramazan Bazaars but also in the open market.

The administration was making all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens particularly during the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

395

Related Topics

Police Motorway Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock Market All Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

6 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

15 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

15 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

15 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.