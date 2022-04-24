Exit points of division being monitored to control wheat smuggling: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Noor ul Amin Mengal has said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi division were being monitored to control wheat smuggling.

He said, administration had set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division to control wheat smuggling.

He informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to take strict action against wheat smugglers.

The administration in collaboration with police and special branch, was carrying out operations and a special monitoring system had also been developed particularly for exit points of Rawalpindi division to check wheat smuggling.

He said that the officers concerned were directed to take all possible steps to control wheat smuggling.

A comprehensive plan had been formulated to curb the smuggling of wheat, he added.

The check posts were set up at exit points of Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts, he said and informed, the district administration in collaboration with the Motorway police and the food department managed to control wheat smuggling and impounded 32 trucks during last week besides recovering over 831 metric tons wheat being illegally shipped out of the division.

He said that the administration was supplying 10 kg wheat flour bag at Rs 400 not only in Ramazan Bazaars but also in the open market.

The administration was making all-out efforts to provide relief to the citizens particularly during the holy month of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

