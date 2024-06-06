Open Menu

Ex.MPA Khalid Waqar Chamkani Decides To Join PPP

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Ex.MPA Khalid Waqar Chamkani decides to join PPP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) District General Secretary JUI-F and former member of provincial assembly, Khalid Waqar Chamkani has decided to join PPP.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, a delegation of PPP headed by its provincial president, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha and local leadership comprising Malik Saeed Khan, Sartaj Khan Duranpur, Farzand Ali Khan Wazir, Misbahuddin, Malik Amjad Awan, Fazale Haq, Saiful Salam Afridi and others called on the former MPA and invited him to join their party.

Khalid Waqar Chamkani accepted the invitation to join PPP, who will formally announced joining PPP on the occasion of the visit of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The provincial president PPP, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha expressed gratitude to Khalid Waqar Chamkani for acceptance of their invitation of joining their party.

Khalid Waqar Chamkani has remained associated with PPP in past and was elected as Awam Dost Panel (ADP) its affiliated Union Council Nazim in the past. He was elected to the provincial assembly in the general elections of 2002 on the ticket of then religio-political alliance Muthahid.a Majlis Amal (MMA).

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Provincial Assembly Visit Alliance Afridi Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

1 hour ago
 realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

2 hours ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

3 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

3 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

4 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

4 hours ago
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

5 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

5 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan