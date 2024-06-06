Ex.MPA Khalid Waqar Chamkani decides to join PPP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) District General Secretary JUI-F and former member of provincial assembly, Khalid Waqar Chamkani has decided to join PPP.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, a delegation of PPP headed by its provincial president, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha and local leadership comprising Malik Saeed Khan, Sartaj Khan Duranpur, Farzand Ali Khan Wazir, Misbahuddin, Malik Amjad Awan, Fazale Haq, Saiful Salam Afridi and others called on the former MPA and invited him to join their party.

Khalid Waqar Chamkani accepted the invitation to join PPP, who will formally announced joining PPP on the occasion of the visit of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The provincial president PPP, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha expressed gratitude to Khalid Waqar Chamkani for acceptance of their invitation of joining their party.

Khalid Waqar Chamkani has remained associated with PPP in past and was elected as Awam Dost Panel (ADP) its affiliated Union Council Nazim in the past. He was elected to the provincial assembly in the general elections of 2002 on the ticket of then religio-political alliance Muthahid.a Majlis Amal (MMA).