Exotic Plant Orchard Inaugurated At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:48 PM

Exotic Plant Orchard inaugurated at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has set up Exotic Plant Orchard at the Directorate of Farms in order to promote the high-yielding fruit plant varieties keeping the climatic conditions in view

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has set up Exotic Plant Orchard at the Directorate of Farms in order to promote the high-yielding fruit plant varieties keeping the climatic conditions in view.

The orchard was set up by Treasurer Office in collaboration with Ahmad Nursery Farm. The orchard was inaugurated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer who was flanked by Treasurer Umer Saeed Qadri, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Javed Akhtar, Dr Shahzad Basra, Director Internal Audit Rana Khalid and others.

The Vice Chancellor said that under the Clean and Green Pakistan, as many as varieties of 21 fruit plants are planted at the orchard meant to increase productivity. The plants include Bonsai Peach, loganberry, black berry, custard Apple, Thai mulberry, lime, red lemon, Sandhuri Guava, Stevia and others.

He lauded the steps taken under the PM Clean and Green Pakistan scheme to cope with climate changes and environmental issues. He said that UAF will plant 25,000 trees in the main campus and sub-campuses this year. He said that the university has prepared a comprehensive plan for landscaping to promote the high yielding varieties.

Treasurer Umer Saeed said that the same model of Exotic plant orchards will be replicated in the Toba Tek Singh, Okara, and Burewala sub-campuses. He added the UAF has been ranked in the list of Green Universities ranking due to its massive plantation. He also said that the Clean and Green Pakistan scheme will help the address the issues of climate changes.

