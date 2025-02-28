Open Menu

Expanded Bar Room For Women Lawyers In PHC Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Expanded Bar Room for women lawyers in PHC Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) In a significant move to support women in the legal profession, Senior Judge of Peshawar High Court, Justice Muhammad Fahim Wali, inaugurated an expanded bar room at the Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench.

The initiative, completed under the Access to Justice Development Fund (AJDF), aims to provide women lawyers with a comfortable and secure environment to enhance their professional efficiency.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent figures from the judiciary, including Justice Aurangzeb, Judge of Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench, Muhammad Shoaib, District and Sessions Judge Abbottabad, Haq Nawaz, Additional Registrar, and Atif Jadoon, President of the District Bar Association Abbottabad. Several senior lawyers and representatives of the judiciary were also present to mark the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Justice Muhammad Fahim Wali emphasized the importance of the initiative, calling it a positive step toward empowering women in the legal field. He highlighted the judiciary’s ongoing efforts to promote inclusivity and improve facilities for women.

Atif Jadoon, President of the District Bar Association Abbottabad, expressed gratitude to the Peshawar High Court and the district judiciary for their commitment to the project.

He described the expanded bar room as a significant milestone for the legal community, particularly for women lawyers who will now have access to better resources and a more conducive working environment.

This development is expected to encourage greater participation of women in the legal profession and contribute to the overall improvement of the justice system in the region.

