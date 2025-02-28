Expanded Bar Room For Women Lawyers In PHC Abbottabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) In a significant move to support women in the legal profession, Senior Judge of Peshawar High Court, Justice Muhammad Fahim Wali, inaugurated an expanded bar room at the Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench.
The initiative, completed under the Access to Justice Development Fund (AJDF), aims to provide women lawyers with a comfortable and secure environment to enhance their professional efficiency.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent figures from the judiciary, including Justice Aurangzeb, Judge of Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench, Muhammad Shoaib, District and Sessions Judge Abbottabad, Haq Nawaz, Additional Registrar, and Atif Jadoon, President of the District Bar Association Abbottabad. Several senior lawyers and representatives of the judiciary were also present to mark the occasion.
Speaking at the event, Justice Muhammad Fahim Wali emphasized the importance of the initiative, calling it a positive step toward empowering women in the legal field. He highlighted the judiciary’s ongoing efforts to promote inclusivity and improve facilities for women.
Atif Jadoon, President of the District Bar Association Abbottabad, expressed gratitude to the Peshawar High Court and the district judiciary for their commitment to the project.
He described the expanded bar room as a significant milestone for the legal community, particularly for women lawyers who will now have access to better resources and a more conducive working environment.
This development is expected to encourage greater participation of women in the legal profession and contribute to the overall improvement of the justice system in the region.
Recent Stories
ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme
24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain
Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed
Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..
ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong
UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..
Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan
World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Armed men take away electric wires, transformer6 minutes ago
-
SSP-Operations holds Khuli Katchery6 minutes ago
-
Expanded Bar Room for women lawyers in PHC Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
FDE announces Ramazan timings for educational institutions6 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti directs to prevent illegal closure of highways for facilitating public6 minutes ago
-
Police nab notorious thief, recover two stolen motorcycles6 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health examines facilities at PIMS6 minutes ago
-
TDCP holds guava, orange festival in Sargodha6 minutes ago
-
NAEAC inspection committee visits Sargodha University's College of Agriculture16 minutes ago
-
Trader deprived of cash at gunpoint16 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held at SZABIST School26 minutes ago
-
Ramzan facilitation bazaar set up in Gujrat26 minutes ago