UrduPoint.com

Expanding Country's Industrial Base Among Govt's Foremost Priorities: PM

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Expanding country's industrial base among govt's foremost priorities: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday that as no country could progress without industrial development, expanding Pakistan's industrial base was among the government's foremost priorities.

Besides taking measures for enhancing industrial capacity and the revival of sick units, the present government for the first time in country gave a comprehensive policy for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), he added.

The prime minister was talking to Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, who called on him here.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed in detail about the measures taken by government for development of industrial sector and future strategy.

The prime minister further said that owing to the government's business-friendly policies, the industrial sector was progressing. Employment opportunities also increased due to the industries running on full capacity, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Shaukat Tarin Progress Government Employment

Recent Stories

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

41 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

51 minutes ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

1 hour ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

2 hours ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

2 hours ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>