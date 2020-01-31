Expanding outreach of family management services important for population control: President Dr. Arif Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday said expanding outreach of family management services across the country was important to control population growth

Chairing the second meeting of Federal Task Force on Population in Pakistan here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said raising public awareness about the population explosion was of paramount importance.

President Alvi stressed developing national narrative on population control through campaigns and proactive involvement of religious leaders.

He expressed satisfaction over the progress and underscored that concerted efforts must be made to tackle this issue and ensure sustainable development of the country.

The participants were briefed on the progress made on the decisions taken in the first meeting.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Asad Umer, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza, SAPM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman, Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Minister for Population Welfare Department Punjab Sardar Hashim Dogar, Minister for Population and Health Sindh Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuhu, Minister for Population Balochistan Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and Special Assistant to CM KP on Population Welfare Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah attended the meeting.