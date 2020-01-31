UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expanding Outreach Of Family Management Services Important For Population Control: President Dr. Arif Alvi

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:18 PM

Expanding outreach of family management services important for population control: President Dr. Arif Alvi

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday said expanding outreach of family management services across the country was important to control population growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday said expanding outreach of family management services across the country was important to control population growth.

Chairing the second meeting of Federal Task Force on Population in Pakistan here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said raising public awareness about the population explosion was of paramount importance.

President Alvi stressed developing national narrative on population control through campaigns and proactive involvement of religious leaders.

He expressed satisfaction over the progress and underscored that concerted efforts must be made to tackle this issue and ensure sustainable development of the country.

The participants were briefed on the progress made on the decisions taken in the first meeting.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Asad Umer, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza, SAPM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman, Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Minister for Population Welfare Department Punjab Sardar Hashim Dogar, Minister for Population and Health Sindh Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuhu, Minister for Population Balochistan Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran and Special Assistant to CM KP on Population Welfare Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Population Welfare Firdous Ashiq Awan Gilgit Baltistan Progress Murad Ali Shah Family Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Foreigners in Beijing reminded to avoid going to c ..

29 seconds ago

Putin's Remark About Issachar Case Not Assessment ..

30 seconds ago

Trials for KP U21 Tehsils Games in Dir Upper begin ..

32 seconds ago

French citizens evacuated from Wuhan land in Franc ..

35 seconds ago

Dr. Qasim Ali Khan (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Ch ..

13 minutes ago

Rupee loses 1 paisa against dollar in interbank

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.