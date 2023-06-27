Open Menu

Expanding Tax Network Imperative To Strengthen Economy: Ashfaq Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Revenue Ashfaq Tola on Monday said that the government is taking all necessary measures to expand the tax network in the country.

Expanding the tax network is imperative to strengthen the economy, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We have provided an official figure of non-taxpayers to the Federal board of Revenue, he said adding that it is the responsibility of the Tax offices to make tax collection in an appropriate manner.

He said enforcement of the law is essential to achieve targets set for revenue collection.

He said there are a number of tax evaders in Pakistan.

He further stated that there is a dire need to create awareness among the masses about this social responsibility, adding that Pakistan will make fast progress if every citizen pays tax.

APTMA Petron-in-Chief Gohar Ejaz said we have more than two million businessmen who are using over 300 electricity units.

He said that the commercial group of people should come forward and fulfill their legal responsibility regarding paying taxes.

