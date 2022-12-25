Expansion, beautification of intersections being completed: DG MDA

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA) Qaisar Saleem on Sunday said that work continued with rapid pace on expansion and beautification of all main intersections of the city to resolve traffic related issues.

During his visit of different ongoing development projects to review progress here, he said that the ongoing development projects of Model Town Chowk, NLC Bypass and BCG Chowk would be completed within the given time. He said that the officers concerned have been directed to speed up pace on the development projects.

DG MDA added that the design of different main intersections was being changed to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city.

He said that suggestions have been sought from the engineering directorate of MDA for traffic control and beautification of other intersections of the city.