UrduPoint.com

Expansion, Beautification Of Intersections Being Completed: DG MDA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Expansion, beautification of intersections being completed: DG MDA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA) Qaisar Saleem on Sunday said that work continued with rapid pace on expansion and beautification of all main intersections of the city to resolve traffic related issues.

During his visit of different ongoing development projects to review progress here, he said that the ongoing development projects of Model Town Chowk, NLC Bypass and BCG Chowk would be completed within the given time. He said that the officers concerned have been directed to speed up pace on the development projects.

He said that expansion and beautification of main intersections of the city was being completed with rapid pace to resolve traffic related issues.

DG MDA added that the design of different main intersections was being changed to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city.

He said that suggestions have been sought from the engineering directorate of MDA for traffic control and beautification of other intersections of the city.

Related Topics

Multan Visit Traffic Progress Sunday All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bl ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bln items of goods in 2022

1 hour ago
 RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corr ..

RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Project

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Week 2022 ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Week 2022 highlights stakeholder engage ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA 9th Sustainability Report showcases its progr ..

DEWA 9th Sustainability Report showcases its progress in sustainable development

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.