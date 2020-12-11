UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Expansion In IGP Special Initiative Program In Multan'

Umer Jamshaid 45 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 01:50 PM

'Expansion in IGP special initiative program in Multan'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider Friday said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) special initiative program would be expended in the city in order to ensure maximum facilitation for the general public.

During his visit of IGP Special Initiative Police Station Chehlyak here, he said that IGP special initiative program has been started to facilitate masses and order to resolve their issues on top priority.

He said that the step has been taken to restore public trust on the police department.

He said that more police stations would be converted under Inspector General of Police special initiative program for public facilitation from where all issues of the public would be resolved.

He also met with the local people present in the police station and asked about the facility. The people also lauded the police performance through the new program.

On this occasion, the SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider has checked record of the police station and directed Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Bashir Hiraj to continue facilitating masses through the new initiative of the inspector general of police.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Visit All From Top

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 28,585 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

1 hour ago

Punjab bears maximum burden of deaths in past 24-h ..

1 hour ago

QAU gets another mega water filtration plant

1 hour ago

Three held with narcotics in sargodha

1 hour ago

CTP collects Rs 40 mln fine from traffic rules vio ..

1 hour ago

Eight dacoits arrested in faisalabad

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.