'Expansion in IGP special initiative program in Multan'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider Friday said that Inspector General of Police (IGP) special initiative program would be expended in the city in order to ensure maximum facilitation for the general public.

During his visit of IGP Special Initiative Police Station Chehlyak here, he said that IGP special initiative program has been started to facilitate masses and order to resolve their issues on top priority.

He said that the step has been taken to restore public trust on the police department.

He said that more police stations would be converted under Inspector General of Police special initiative program for public facilitation from where all issues of the public would be resolved.

He also met with the local people present in the police station and asked about the facility. The people also lauded the police performance through the new program.

On this occasion, the SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider has checked record of the police station and directed Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Bashir Hiraj to continue facilitating masses through the new initiative of the inspector general of police.