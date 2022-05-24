UrduPoint.com

Expansion Of Interview Waiver Eligibility For Visa Applicants From Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 11:48 AM

The United States Mission to Pakistan is pleased to announce the expansion of interview waiver eligibility at the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi for certain applicants of F (student) visas, J (exchange visitor) visas in academic programs, H (temporary worker visas), and non-blanket L (intracompany transferee) visas

Pakistani citizens who previously held U.S. visas are eligible to use this program. Expanding interview waiver eligibility in these categories will provide better customer service and support the efficient and timely processing of visas for qualified Pakistani citizens.

As required by U.S. law, however, some eligible visa holders may still be required to appear at the U.S. Embassy or U.S. Consulate General for interviews after submitting their applications.

