Expansion of Multan Development Authority office building to cost Rs 173 million

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood formally inaugurated the execution of Rs. 173 million Multan Development Authority (MDA) building expansion project with construction of block-4 here on Monday.

The four-floor building would have a spacious car/motorcycle parking at the basement, mosque and one window cell at ground floor besides 42 offices and 12 washrooms to be built at first and second floor. The project would be completed in a year, MDA officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood lauded the performance of MDA administration for improving revenue through their hard work.

Giving briefing to secretary, the Director General MDA Qaisar Saleem said that work on digital file and map processing and approval was in progress at a fast pace to facilitate masses.

He said that latest one window cell would be established at the ground floor of the new block where coordinators of all concerned directorates and scrutiny teams would be deployed. He said that the process of getting map approval has been made so easy adding that data base for digitalization of MDA record was also in final stages of completion.

The DG MDA maintained that legal wing has been linked with latest software to pursue all legal matters of the department. He announced that the citizens would be able to get map approval for domestic 10 marla houses soon through department's website.