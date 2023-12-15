Expansion of private educational institutions nationwide need of the time: Dr. Aamir Abdullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Local Government, Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Aamir Abdullah underscored the pivotal role of private educational institutions on the national scale. He expressed these views while addressing the convention of a private school network at a local hotel here Friday.

The minister lauded the educational standards and system implemented by Dar-e-Arqam Schools Pakistan and Al-Ghazali Trust, recognizing their contributions to the advancement of education throughout the country.

Dr. Aamir Abdullah proposed the establishment of similar schools in KP districts, particularly in marginalized regions. This proposition was made during discussions with the directors of Dar-e-Arqam Schools Pakistan, a nationwide network of private educational institutions, in conjunction with their national convention.

While addressing the convetion KP minister Aamir Abdullah shared personal experiences and commended the institutions for their significant role in education and practical life.

He particularly praised the methodology adopted by Dar-e-Arqam Schools System to enhance their educational institutions.

He admired the system of Dar-e-Arqam Schools and emphasized the need to expand it to the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He stressed that these regions also deserve access to such facilities to ensure the provision of quality education. The minister assured full cooperation from the provincial government to support these institutions.

The Chief Executive Officer of Al-Ghazali Trust and Chairman of Dar-e-Arqam Schools System affirmed their commitment to extending their educational network to the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In light of this commitment, they invited Minister Aamir Abdullah to visit their central headquarters in Lahore this week for further discussions and collaboration.