Open Menu

Expansion Of Private Educational Institutions Nationwide Need Of The Time: Dr. Aamir Abdullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Expansion of private educational institutions nationwide need of the time: Dr. Aamir Abdullah

Caretaker Minister for Local Government, Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Aamir Abdullah underscored the pivotal role of private educational institutions on the national scale

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Local Government, Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Aamir Abdullah underscored the pivotal role of private educational institutions on the national scale. He expressed these views while addressing the convention of a private school network at a local hotel here Friday.

The minister lauded the educational standards and system implemented by Dar-e-Arqam Schools Pakistan and Al-Ghazali Trust, recognizing their contributions to the advancement of education throughout the country.

Dr. Aamir Abdullah proposed the establishment of similar schools in KP districts, particularly in marginalized regions. This proposition was made during discussions with the directors of Dar-e-Arqam Schools Pakistan, a nationwide network of private educational institutions, in conjunction with their national convention.

While addressing the convetion KP minister Aamir Abdullah shared personal experiences and commended the institutions for their significant role in education and practical life.

He particularly praised the methodology adopted by Dar-e-Arqam Schools System to enhance their educational institutions.

He admired the system of Dar-e-Arqam Schools and emphasized the need to expand it to the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He stressed that these regions also deserve access to such facilities to ensure the provision of quality education. The minister assured full cooperation from the provincial government to support these institutions.

The Chief Executive Officer of Al-Ghazali Trust and Chairman of Dar-e-Arqam Schools System affirmed their commitment to extending their educational network to the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In light of this commitment, they invited Minister Aamir Abdullah to visit their central headquarters in Lahore this week for further discussions and collaboration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Hotel Visit Commerce From Government

Recent Stories

Four get death sentence, life jail in double murde ..

Four get death sentence, life jail in double murder case

4 minutes ago
 Applications invited for wheat production competit ..

Applications invited for wheat production competition

4 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad inspects government schools in far-f ..

DC Abbottabad inspects government schools in far-flung areas of the district

2 minutes ago
 Countries risk 'paying polluters' billions to regu ..

Countries risk 'paying polluters' billions to regulate for climate: UN expert

2 minutes ago
 PBM initiates service transformation, bids farewel ..

PBM initiates service transformation, bids farewell to traditional processes:MD

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army to hold Volleyball Talent Hunt on De ..

Pakistan Army to hold Volleyball Talent Hunt on Dec 22

2 minutes ago
Poliovirus reported in environmental samples

Poliovirus reported in environmental samples

2 minutes ago
 CDA removes encroachments from Bari Imam area

CDA removes encroachments from Bari Imam area

2 minutes ago
 Sher Afzal Marwat’s detention: LBA bans police e ..

Sher Afzal Marwat’s detention: LBA bans police entry into premises of the dist ..

24 minutes ago
 Pak vs Aus: Visitors make cautious start after Aam ..

Pak vs Aus: Visitors make cautious start after Aamir Jamal's six-fer on Test deb ..

1 hour ago
 PCCC, CAB Int'l inks MoU to boost organic cotton, ..

PCCC, CAB Int'l inks MoU to boost organic cotton, IPM

21 minutes ago
 Beyond the Basics: Here are 5 additional tips to E ..

Beyond the Basics: Here are 5 additional tips to Elevate Your Gameplay

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan