Expansion of Sehat Insaf Card in Punjab discussed

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's (PM) Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

The meeting discussed expansion in Sehat Insaf Card (health card) in Punjab on lines of the similar programme already in place in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, PM office said.\932