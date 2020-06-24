UrduPoint.com
Expansion, Repair Of Roads To Complete In Week Time

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:35 PM

Expansion, repair of roads to complete in week time

The ongoing process of expansion of city roads and those leading to and from Muzaffargarh would be completed within a week time

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The ongoing process of expansion of city roads and those leading to and from Muzaffargarh would be completed within a week time.

Additional deputy commissioner (F&P) Jam Aftab Hussain said this during inspection of ongoing schemes being carried out by provincial highway authority and national highway authority (NHA) in Muzaffargarh district on Wednesday.

He said the road expansion work had been completed from Suhail petrol pump to Qinwan Chowk and onward to Mosque near bus stand.

He said all the schemes concerning expansion and repair of highways passing through the city would be completed within a week, says an official release.

