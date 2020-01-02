UrduPoint.com
Expansion, Reshuffling In KP Cabinet Likely Next Week: Information And Public Relations, Shaukat Yousafzai

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 05:02 PM

Expansion, reshuffling in KP cabinet likely next week: Information and Public Relations, Shaukat Yousafzai

Provincial Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shaukat Yousafzai here Thursday said expansion and reshuffling in provincial cabinet is likely to be made next week by inducting some fresh faces from merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Public Relations, Shaukat Yousafzai here Thursday said expansion and reshuffling in provincial cabinet is likely to be made next week by inducting some fresh faces from merged areas.

Talking to media persons after facilitating elected office bearers of Peshawar Press Club, the Information Minister said new ministers and advisers would be inducted in the cabinet.

He said portfolio of some ministers would be changed and new advisers would be appointed. "I would feel no problem if my ministry was changed," he said.

The minister said economic situation was improving and solid efforts were underway to control price hike. He said the government was well-aware of gas load shedding issue in Peshawar and efforts was underway to address it.

