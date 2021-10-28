Expansion to union council level, WSSP starts municipal services in Sarband

In accordance with the instructions of the provincial government to expand the sphere of services of the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) to the union council level, the company started providing municipal services in the Sarband union council

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :In accordance with the instructions of the provincial government to expand the sphere of services of the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) to the union council level, the company started providing municipal services in the Sarband union council.

The initiation of WSSP services was made during a ceremony the other day wherein MNA Nasir Musazai, MPA Engineer Fahim Ahmad, and Chief Executive Officer WSSP Dr. Hassan Nasir inaugurated the launching of the operation.

A committee comprising WSSP officials and local elders was formed to identify points for the placement of waste containers.

Zonal Manager Engr Turab Shah, while highlighting different aspects of services, said, "If locals want to see their streets clean, they have to play their due role by throwing waste at designated points,".

He also informed the locals about the timings as to when people should take the waste out of their houses to the designated points.

Lauding the company for its role in sanitation and water supply services, Engr Fahim said that sanitation was a collective responsibility and assured the WSSP that locals would cooperate with them.

He urged the masses to keep their areas, especially the streets clean. "The perception that you throw waste all over and expect WSSP to come and dispose of it will not work,".

He said non-biodegradable shopping bags and materials were extremely dangerous for the environment and agricultural lands and urged the masses to pack and dump them at designated places.

Manager Citizen Liaison Cell Muhammad Ismail said the company also launched an awareness drive in the union council to persuade the community to play their role in ensuring the cleanliness of their surroundings. He said an awareness drive would be launched to sensitize masses about waste picking timings and their responsibilities in keeping their localities clean.

Keeping in view the performance of WSSP, the provincial government has approved the expansion of its services to 23 more union councils. The company was already providing sanitation and water supply services in 43 urban union councils. Now it will also operate in semi-urban and rural areas of Peshawar.