Expansion,up-gradation of ML-1 track to help speed up train system: Railway Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that expansion and reconstruction of ML-1 (Main Line-1) project of the Pakistan Railways would help speed up train system of the country.

The obsolete and outdated system of rail track networks as laid down by the British Raj in 1861, would be removed as soon as the summery being sent to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC), Ministry of Planning and Development & Reforms, would approve for execution of the project, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

The bureaucracy was delaying the said project due to fear they felt from national accountability bureau, the minister said.

We have discussed the matter with Prime Minister Imran Khan and he had given assurance to move forward for laying the new track system, he added.

The completion of ML-1, would facilitate more passengers besides providing a comfortable journey to the travelers, he hoped.

Commenting on Zardari and Nawaz Sharif's political career, he said both the leaders representing Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had lost their images among the masses due to massive corruption and money laundering.

About current inflation and other issues, he said the people were facing economic crunch besides meager resources in gas and power sector due to mishandling of public money, adding that the leaders of PPP and PML-N, were responsible of all these damages.

He added that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's political career had wiped out from this country.

The federal minister said that Asif Ali Zardari was a shrewd personality who knows how to play game. Giving recent turn out in the vote of no confidence move and Senate elections, he said Zardari was a criminal minded person and without his consent, no member of his party could move or show tilt to any other party.

As far as Nawaz Sharif 's members of his party were concerned, he said there were speculation that four persons of his party had turned their loyalties to present PTI-led leadership.

He said the set back observed in the recent vote of no confidence and other elections had disappointed the opposition members for taking any hard stand against the present government.

In reply to a question regarding the aggressive move of JUI-F chief, he said JUI-F's leader Maulana Fazal ur Rehman should not use the flag of religious seminaries for any political upset.

He said it would be a disastrous movement while playing with the cards and education of number of students for personal vendetta.

The minister further stated that Imran Khan as a leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was trying his best to take the economy of the country up besides streamlining the system of all institutions.

To a question about performance of railway ministry, he said the railways had earned ten billion rupees during the period of last one year while the ratio of travelling passengers through rail has also increased remarkably.