Expatriate businessman calls on CM

A Spain-based expatriate businessman Chaudhry Abdul Ghaffar Gujjar called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on Friday and discussed the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

The CM said that he values Pakistanis living abroad with all his heart and assured him of providing every possible facility for investment.

The incumbent government has transformed Punjab into a business-friendly province, he said and added that the chip manufacturing industry would be promoted in Punjab along with the promotion of technical education facilities to meet the needs of the industrial sector.

Abdul Ghaffar termed CM Parvez Elahi a public leader in the true sense who has done great work in a short period of four months. Parvez Elahi's services for the people would always be remembered, he added.