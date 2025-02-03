Expatriate deprived of foreign currency in Taxila

A gang of muggers pretending to be officials continues to rob overseas Pakistanis returning to their homes with complete impunity

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A gang of muggers pretending to be officials continues to rob overseas Pakistanis returning to their homes with complete impunity.

In a recent such incident, armed robbers, while wearing blue uniforms, looted over 87,000 Saudi Riyals and other currencies from an overseas Pakistani who had just returned from Saudi Arabia with his hard-earned money after many years of labor.

The incident took place near the Bhallar Top railway crossing on Hattar Road within the limits of the Taxila police station. Basit Ur Rehman has reported to police that he, along with his father, brother-in-law, and driver, was heading towards his native village in a Suzuki van after landing at New Islamabad International Airport.

He added that as soon as they reached near the Bhallar Top railway crossing on Hattar Road, an unidentified vehicle, boarded by two suspects, intercepted their car.

The occupants wearing blue uniforms asked for a search and snatched his vault, which contained 87,000 Saudi Riyals, and fled away successfully. The police have registered a first information report (FIR) and initiated efforts to make headway against the gangsters.

APP/ajq/378