Expatriate laid to rest in native town

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The body of a young man laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard Thursday at Sahakot who had lost his life in a traffic accident in Saudi Arabia, the other day.

The expatriate, Ameer Jalal worked in Saudi Arabia since long and was died in a road accident while his body reached to his native town 'Sahakot'.

The people of the area expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Ameer Jalal and prayed Almighty ALLAH to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with gratitude.