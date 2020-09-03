UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expatriate Laid To Rest In Native Town

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:16 PM

Expatriate laid to rest in native town

The body of a young man laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard Thursday at Sahakot who had lost his life in a traffic accident in Saudi Arabia, the other day

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The body of a young man laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard Thursday at Sahakot who had lost his life in a traffic accident in Saudi Arabia, the other day.

The expatriate, Ameer Jalal worked in Saudi Arabia since long and was died in a road accident while his body reached to his native town 'Sahakot'.

The people of the area expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Ameer Jalal and prayed Almighty ALLAH to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with gratitude.

Related Topics

Accident Died Road Accident Traffic Young Man Saudi Arabia Family

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi attends graduation ceremony of ..

21 minutes ago

NCC for developing more tourist spots in country

2 minutes ago

Nine milkmen arrested for adulteration

2 minutes ago

Ever remembered performance of PAF eagles during 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of journalist's fath ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Energy Minister Says Mishustin-Golovchenko ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.