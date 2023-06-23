Expatriates are 'pride of Pakistan': Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said being a precious asset, the overseas Pakistanis were 'pride of Pakistan' as they were playing a major role in its economic development.

"It is the foremost priority of the government to resolve the issues of expatriates," the minister said in a meeting with members of Pakistani diaspora in France.

She extended gratitude to the Pakistani community for according a warm welcome to the Pakistani delegation on their arrival in Paris for a summit on New Global Financing Pact.

Marriyum said the journey of progress and development would continue in Pakistan under the visionary leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

The community members lauded the efforts made by the PML-N led government in providing relief to the common man in the country.

They acknowledged that since coming into power, the PML-N had been serving laymen as per the vision of Nawaz Sharif.