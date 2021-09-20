UrduPoint.com

Expatriates Complain About Pace Of Health Deptt Data Update After Booster Dose

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Expatriates complained regarding slow speed of data update by health department after they received booster dose in order to join their work abroad.

An expatriate, Muhammad Riaz, told APP on Monday that he returned home from Saudia Arabia in April this year and got inoculated with two shots of Sinopharm within a month.

Later on booster dose was recommended for people who intended to go back to foreign countries in connection of their jobs.

"I was vaccinated booster dose at Quaid-i-Azam academy fifteen days ago, but to my surprise, data was not registered by health department even after 10 days. I had to submit my documents with Saudi health ministry", he added.

He stated that he had to send his son to Qauid-i- Azam Academy for registration of his data because health dept response disappointed him.

Another man, Haji Bashir also informed that Health Department was not treating expatriates properly.

He said that when he reached the centre after payment for dose with NBP, he was returned from the centre for incomplete documents, "I brought the required receipt of payment, passport etc but I was told an affidavit is also needed for booster dose though it was not mentioned anywhere in newspaper carrying details about it." When contacted, Deputy District Health Officer and focal person for COVID vaccination, Dr Asif Mahmood confirmed that initially, data could not be registered online due to non-availability of option though booster dose was launched from Sept 1.

He claimed that now 95 percent record of expatriates, who were vaccinated. have been updated. Manually, department has been making up to 3500 entries on daily basis.

