UrduPoint.com

Expatriates' Delegation Calls On CM Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 07:54 PM

Expatriates' delegation calls on CM Punjab

A delegation of expatriate Pakistanis called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to apprise him about their problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of expatriate Pakistanis called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to apprise him about their problems.

Vice-Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmood-ul-Hassan and others were also present.

The CM promised to solve overseas Pakistanis' problems on priority, saying that feasible proposals would be welcomed. The expatriates are an asset to the country and the PTI-led government had won their hearts by giving them their right to vote, he added.

He regretted that expats' problems were ignored in the past as the earlier governments bragged about its performance while delivering less.

The opposition had, again, exposed itself by opposing the voting right to the overseas Pakistanis, he deplored. The overseas Pakistanis could access their Punjab-related records with a click at the Pakistan embassies websites, he added.

The delegation thanked the CM for taking a personal interest in resolution of their problems and appreciated the Punjab government steps. CM Buzdar had opened the doors of the CM Office on the emigrants while ensuring important changes, they added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Vote Expats Government Click Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

19 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

31 minutes ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

34 minutes ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba developme ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

49 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s 50th anniversary

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.