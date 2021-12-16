Expatriates' delegation calls on CM Punjab

A delegation of expatriate Pakistanis called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to apprise him about their problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of expatriate Pakistanis called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to apprise him about their problems.

Vice-Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmood-ul-Hassan and others were also present.

The CM promised to solve overseas Pakistanis' problems on priority, saying that feasible proposals would be welcomed. The expatriates are an asset to the country and the PTI-led government had won their hearts by giving them their right to vote, he added.

He regretted that expats' problems were ignored in the past as the earlier governments bragged about its performance while delivering less.

The opposition had, again, exposed itself by opposing the voting right to the overseas Pakistanis, he deplored. The overseas Pakistanis could access their Punjab-related records with a click at the Pakistan embassies websites, he added.

The delegation thanked the CM for taking a personal interest in resolution of their problems and appreciated the Punjab government steps. CM Buzdar had opened the doors of the CM Office on the emigrants while ensuring important changes, they added.