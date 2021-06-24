UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expatriates' Delegation Meets PM; Laud Legislation On Their Voting Right

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:24 PM

Expatriates' delegation meets PM; laud legislation on their voting right

A delegation of Overseas Pakistani Forum headed by Shahid Raza Ranjha Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan where they thanked him for legislation to grant voting right to the expatriate Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A delegation of Overseas Pakistani Forum headed by Shahid Raza Ranjha Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan where they thanked him for legislation to grant voting right to the expatriate Pakistanis.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill was also present.

The members of the delegation viewed that the prime minister always raised voice for the rights of overseas Pakistanis.

They said Imran Khan was the only leader, who could put Pakistan on the course of progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Progress

Recent Stories

DP World, Somaliland open new terminal at Berbera ..

14 minutes ago

Mass Killing of Over 100 People in Burkina Faso Co ..

5 minutes ago

Hamza Shahbaz appears before FIA

5 minutes ago

IMF to Discuss With Argentina New Support Program ..

5 minutes ago

More than 750 unmarked graves at former Canada ind ..

5 minutes ago

US former police officer to be sentenced for Georg ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.