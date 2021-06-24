Expatriates' delegation meets PM; laud legislation on their voting right

A delegation of Overseas Pakistani Forum headed by Shahid Raza Ranjha Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan where they thanked him for legislation to grant voting right to the expatriate Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 )

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill was also present.

The members of the delegation viewed that the prime minister always raised voice for the rights of overseas Pakistanis.

They said Imran Khan was the only leader, who could put Pakistan on the course of progress and prosperity.