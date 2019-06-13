Expatriates playing pivotal role in improving economy

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar, while presiding over an official meeting here, reviewed the monthly progress here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar, while presiding over an official meeting here, reviewed the monthly progress here on Thursday.

Rights of overseas Pakistanis would be protected and illegal possession of their lands would not be tolerated, he promised.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Kham, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was catering to the needs of overseas Pakistanis as a topmost priority, he said.

The meeting was attended by OPC Director General Zahid Hussain Awan, Director (Police Matters) Nasir Mukhtar Rajput, Director (Revenue), Director (Legal) and deputy directors.

The DG gave a detailed briefing on the progress made in addressing the complaints. He also shared valuable suggestions with the vice chairperson to make the system more efficient.