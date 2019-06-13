UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Expatriates Playing Pivotal Role In Improving Economy

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 06:04 PM

Expatriates playing pivotal role in improving economy

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar, while presiding over an official meeting here, reviewed the monthly progress here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar, while presiding over an official meeting here, reviewed the monthly progress here on Thursday.

Rights of overseas Pakistanis would be protected and illegal possession of their lands would not be tolerated, he promised.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Kham, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was catering to the needs of overseas Pakistanis as a topmost priority, he said.

The meeting was attended by OPC Director General Zahid Hussain Awan, Director (Police Matters) Nasir Mukhtar Rajput, Director (Revenue), Director (Legal) and deputy directors.

The DG gave a detailed briefing on the progress made in addressing the complaints. He also shared valuable suggestions with the vice chairperson to make the system more efficient.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Progress Nasir

Recent Stories

Russia Expects EU to Abstain From Discriminating R ..

26 seconds ago

Boris Johnson wins first round of UK leadership vo ..

27 seconds ago

Rescue-1122 organises training session at medical ..

29 seconds ago

Campaign against wall-chalking, encroachments to b ..

31 seconds ago

Putin Arrives in Bishkek for Shanghai Cooperation ..

7 minutes ago

EU Energy Chief Says Hopes for Constructive Talks ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.