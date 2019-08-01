Expatriates playing vital role for stability, development of national economy

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood and District Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Atif Iftikhar Cheema said that expatriates were playing their vital role for the stability and development of national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood and District Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission Atif Iftikhar Cheema said that expatriates were playing their vital role for the stability and development of national economy.

Overseas Pakistanis precious assets of the country and sending huge remittances annually for the strengthen of economy of the state.

They said that it was the major responsibility of the government to protect the properties and buildings of Overseas Pakistanis.

It is duty of concerned departments and officer to take stern action against the land grabbers to retrieved the properties of expatriates.

Commissioner Waqas stressed that Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab should redress all the complaints of expatriates within one month and provide the relief at their door steps.