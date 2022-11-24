Expats delegation meets CM

A delegation headed by Tahir Javed, a Pakistani-American businessman and leader of the Democratic Party, met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and appreciated the exemplary steps taken by him for public welfare in Punjab

Parvez Elahi-led Punjab government has done many years of work in three months, the delegation members said and added that he is setting new examples of public service by working day and night. Like other family members, Parvez Elahi is convinced of the principles of tolerance and respect in politics, they noted and felicitated the CM for the agreement to declare Punjab and California as sister states.

The delegation also invited the CM to visit the USA.

CM Parvez Elahi said that he has received a special message from Mr Chris R. Holden, the head of the Appropriations Committee of the California Legislative Assembly and an invitation has also been given to visit California to sign the sister-state relationship agreement. The agreement will increase commercial, economic and business relations between Punjab and California. Similarly, bilateral relations will be promoted in the fields of education, health, IT, environment and culture while strengthening the mutual relations, he concluded.