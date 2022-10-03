Expats donate to CM flood relief fund

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President in Texas Rashid Bukhari Monday presented a cheque worth Rs 3 million to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for the CM flood relief fund at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President in Texas Rashid Bukhari Monday presented a cheque worth Rs 3 million to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for the CM flood relief fund at his office.

GM Faletti's Hotel Irshad B Anjum and Shahid Butt also gave cheques for the amount announced during the telethon to the CM for the flood relief fund.

CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi appreciated the passion of expatriates to help the flood victims. He said that with the money collected in the fund, the rehabilitation of the flood victims was going on.

Parvez Elahi said the provincial government was fulfilling its responsibility of rehabilitation of all flood victims with its resources and donations from philanthropists and overseas Pakistanis. "I took the lead to visit Rajanpur, Taunsa and Dera Ghazi Khan to inspect the flood-affected areas there," he added.