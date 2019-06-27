Expats exempted from biometric verification for bank accounts

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has allowed the expatriates to continue operating their bank accounts in the country without biometric verification after proving their identity as Overseas Pakistanis in their local banks, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari here late night Wednesday

"You don't need to get your biometrics done before June 30. All you need to do is approach your local bank and prove you are an overseas/non-resident Pakistanis," Zulfikar Bukhari said sharing the good news with Pakistani Diaspora through his twitter account.

He informed the expatriates that the SBP had entertained their request for exempting them from the verification process.

Zulfikar Bukhari hoped that the step would facilitate Pakistani Diaspora living across the globe.

Earlier, the SBP has asked Pakistani banks to register their all account holders through biometric verification to block fake bank accounts for discouraging money laundering and terror financing.