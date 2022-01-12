UrduPoint.com

Expats' Expertise To Be Utilized For Nation-building: PM's Advisor Muhammad Ayub Afridi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 02:31 PM

Advisor to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD) Muhammad Ayub Afridi on Wednesday said knowledge, expertise and exposure of Pakistani expatriates would be utilized for nation building

Addressing students, teachers and other guests at oath taking of students council and prize distribution ceremony at OPF Girls College here, the Advisor said every nation needed to nurture its children in a conducive environment and develop them with the best available resources.

In this regard, providing quality education to children of overseas Pakistanis was one of the foremost priorities of the incumbent government.

He said the establishment of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) educational institutions was aimed at catering educational needs of children of expats.

"We are trying our level best to come up to the expectations of Prime Minister Imran Kahn and all efforts are being made to facilitate overseas Pakistanis in all walks of life and we will leave no stone unturned to provide services and support to overseas Pakistanis," Afridi remarked.

He said OPF was playing a significant role in providing quality education to the children of overseas Pakistanis and general public throughout Pakistan.

Especially, OPF Girls College Islamabad was doing exemplary work and had achieved recognition as a distinguished institution.

Afridi said in line with the vision of the prime minister, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development was striving to extend maximum facilities and assistance to Pakistani expatriates residing across the world.

Earlier, the Advisor took oath from newly elected members of Students Counciland distributed prizes among the position holders.

