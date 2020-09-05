Expats have every right to contest elections: Zulfi Bukhari

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Saturday said Pakistani expatriates had every right to take part in the general elections of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Saturday said Pakistani expatriates had every right to take part in the general elections of the country.

Rejecting the notion that the dual-nationals were being allowed to contest the elections just to facilitate him, the SAPM said there were 10 million overseas Pakistanis, contributing to the country's development massively, he said in a tweet.

He made these remarks while responding to the allegation of senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal.

"Do not get scared and defensive just because your space in politics is shrinking.

1 crore+ overseas Pakistanis contribute to Pakistan. They have every right to participate in elections. You and Your party should stop being anti overseas Pakistanis," he tweeted.

"Do not worry, this is not about me, I will contest elections with Pakistani Passport just to make u happy," he added to his tweet, while chiding the PML-N leader for his remarks.