Open Menu

Expats Have Rejected Call For Not Sending Remittances: Azma

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Expats have rejected call for not sending remittances: Azma

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is staging drama of negotiations on the one hand and spreading the message of civil disobedience on the other.

She said that PTI’s leading figures, such as Zulfi Bukhari, Shahbaz Gill and Shehzad Akbar were calling upon overseas Pakistanis on social media not to send remittances to the homeland. However, she added overseas Pakistanis have rejected the mischief and the anti-country actions of the party and sent the highest-ever remittances in the history of Pakistan this year.

The information minister stressed that Pakistan is an independent and sovereign country. "Pakistan will not allow anyone to interfere in its internal matters. Those who claimed they will free the country from American slavery are now begging the US for intervention," she added. The prisoner in Adiala Jail is ready to beg anyone to secure his release, Azma added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prisoner Information Minister Punjab Jail Social Media From

Recent Stories

PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Manageme ..

PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monit ..

4 minutes ago
 Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in ..

Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza

6 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador

22 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide N ..

Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..

52 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum

Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum

1 hour ago
 Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May ..

Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case

1 hour ago
PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naee ..

PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..

2 hours ago
 Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to scor ..

Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs

2 hours ago
 Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

2 hours ago
 Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagem ..

Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic p ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan