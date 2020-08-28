Expats, informal labourers inclusion in EOBI pension net being planned

The efforts are afoot to include informal labourers and Pakistani expatriates in the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension net

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The efforts are afoot to include informal labourers and Pakistani expatriates in the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension net.

An amendment in the EOBI Act, 1976 would be introduced to materialize this plan, a senior officer of EOBI told APP on Friday.

A summary had been submitted in the Ministry of Law and Justice for vetting, he added.

He said the amendment, once approved by the law ministry, would be tabled in the Parliament through Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

The amendment was also meant to revise the rate of registered employers' contributions, he added.

There were at least 70 million formal and informal workers in the country, he said in response to a query.

He said the number of EOBI registered pension stood at 400,000 which would soon be increased with inclusive initiatives of the present management.

The officer said the EOBI Transformative Initiative was on the cards, which once launched, would help augment the number of EOBI's registered employees. Mass awareness would be created for maximum registration of formal workers, he added.