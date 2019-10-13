Expats land grabbing cases; Fast-Track court in offing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The government is nearing in to set up the first-ever Fast-Track court in Federal capital for speedy retrieval of expatriates properties from land grabbers.

The initiative is in advance stages as a final draft for establishment of Fast-Track court has been prepared by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari told APP.

Main objective of this initiative was to move forward for swift retrieval of valuable properties of Pakistanis living abroad from mafias and bring them to justice, he said.

A couple of months ago, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development had submitted a summary to the law ministry for materializing the idea of fast-track court as maximum number of complaints of overseas Pakistanis were related to the land disputes.

Zulfikar Bukhari said the summary would be presented before the Cabinet at its next meeting after having a discussion with Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem.

On special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the government would extend all possible facilities to expatriates for investment in diverse fields of economy.

He said the special court would ensure disposal of cases within one month period after initial date of filing a petition.

"The Fast-Track court would be established after necessary legislation with full constitutional cover." The SAPM said the Fast-Track court in the capital city would be taken as a pilot project after which the similar courts would be set up in other cities, he said.

He regretted that previous government did not pay attention towards this issue of overseas Pakistanis despite they repeatedly highlighted their miseries.

Zulfikar Bukhari said the special desk for expats had been set up in the Police Facilitation Centre Islamabad, F-6 area to ensure swift resolution of the overseas Pakistanis' issues.

The initiative, he said was taken by the ministry of Overseas and Human Resource Development in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory Police.

He said the officials of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation had been deputed over the special desk to establish a strong connectivity among the departments concerned for resolving expats' complaints instantly.

Interestingly, a regional office of overseas Pakistanis confirmed that 90 per cent of their assets were occupied by their close relatives to entangle them in long litigation for minting money from them.

