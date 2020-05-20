Expats must invest in Pakistan for better profitability : Iftikhar Malik

Central Chairman United Business Group (UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik Wednesday said that the role of expatriate Pakistanis is vital for the progress and prosperity of the country, urged them to invest and benefit from the unprecedented package of incentives and facilities offered by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a 10 member delegation of expats led by Ahmad Waqar Ch here today Iftikhar Malik said thousands of Pakistanis living abroad are coming back to Pakistan in wake of coronavirus pandemic and many of them wanted to start business in their homeland," says a press release issued here today.

He said this is high time that the government should come forward with more viable policies to accommodate them as this is first time in history that brain drainage will be stopped for a time being due to coronavirus.

He further said that good thing is that the incumbent government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had created an atmosphere conducive for investment and all-out facilities were being extended to investors on a priority basis.

He also urged the expatriates to help government in digital advancement of its business sector by sharing their technical expertise.

He said Pakistan's various sectors were in a dire need of automation and with expats' help, the government could transform the major sectors of country including business, tourism, industry, housing and others. Special Economic Zones (SEZs) were also being established to offer business-friendly environment to business communities, " he added.

Iftikhar Malik also urged them to invest in agricultural mechanisation and research, to help in strengthening and boosting Pakistan's agricultural sector and economy.

He was of the view that in order to have sustainable industrial growth in Pakistan, the growth of agriculture was necessary.

He said Pakistan is an agriculture-based economy, where majority of the population directly or indirectly depends on this sector.

The agriculture sector contributes around 24% to gross domestic product (GDP) and accounts for half of the employed labour force.

He said the agriculture sector fuels industrial growth of Pakistan because the country's industries heavily rely on agriculture and livestock such as textile and leather sectors.

Iftikhar Malik said the government should take immediate measures to reduce the cost of doing business, promote high-value crops and ensure profit for producers besides introducing commercial farming integrated with international and domestic value chains.

He said Pakistan is among leading importers of oil and oilseeds in the region and expats could bring technology and expertise on import substitution by bringing innovation in the agriculture sector.

He said with CPEC, Pakistan is entering into the industrialisation phase and setting up duty-free zones.

The government urged to include the agriculture sector in CPEC for establishing an economic zone in Multan and Faisalabad. "International investors should be offered incentives for setting up dairy-related and food product industrial units in the economic zone," he concluded.

