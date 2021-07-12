UrduPoint.com
Expats Playing Crucial Role In Fortifying Economy: OPC Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:41 PM

Expats playing crucial role in fortifying economy: OPC commissioner

Overseas Pakistanis Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas Monday said that overseas Pakistanis were playing a pivotal role in strengthening the economy of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas Monday said that overseas Pakistanis were playing a pivotal role in strengthening the economy of the country.

He was presiding over a meeting to discuss the ways for facilitating the overseas Pakistanis with the collaboration of the provincial Ombudsman, here at the OPC office.

Khadim Abbas said that the OPC was committed to solving problems of overseas Pakistanis as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.He said that a series of meetings would be conducted till final shape is given to the plan.

OPC Director General Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Mian Mohsin Rasheed (consultant CPCC), Samiullah (FnP), Luqman Cheema (In-charge CMIS) and directors of OPC were present in the meeting.

Pakistan

